Lincoln villager banned from keeping animals for 10 years

A 55-year-old man from a village near Lincoln has been banned from keeping any animals for 10 years after he neglected seven dogs in his care.

Olly Adegboyega, of Morton Lane in Swinderby, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on April 19 after previously pleading guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to animals, namely six dogs, by failing to provide adequate nutrition.

He also failed to meet the welfare needs of seven dogs and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay costs of £1,504.

The court heard the RSPCA attended the defendant’s home in December last year and discovered the dogs, many German Shepherd types, which were kept in dirty conditions.

No food or water was found available, there was no or limited bedding, and the dogs were all found to be too thin. Some dogs had been kept in a hallway.

RSPCA inspector Daniel Bradshaw said: “The hallway carpet was soaked in urine and there were faeces trodden all over upstairs and downstairs, the smell of ammonia was very overpowering and stung my eyes.”

Many of the dogs were underweight and had their ribs, hips and spines visible and their sleeping areas were covered in faeces.

One dog was found dead in her kennel and she did not have any bedding other than an old piece of damp soiled carpet and she was slumped up against the fencing of the dog run.

When inspector Bradshaw moved her body it was apparent that something had eaten away part of her muzzle.

The six remaining dogs were examined by a vet and given treatment. One of the dogs was extremely thin, had painful arthritis and numerous age-related health concerns and the sad decision was made by a vet to put him to sleep to prevent him suffering further.

An expert vet who examined the dogs said in their evidence: “It is my opinion that these dogs were thin or emaciated due to malnutrition / starvation (simply lack of enough appropriate food).”

They added: “The emaciation and very thin body condition of all of the dogs was obvious despite their thick coats.

“The dogs were all suffering because of malnutrition / near starvation, and most had developed anemia and detriment to their health.

“Had this situation continued their condition would have worsened further, eventually resulting in organ failure and death.”

They concluded that from the examination and blood results of these dogs, they suspect they have all suffered from malnutrition for at least six to twelve weeks and possibly longer.

The dogs had all been signed over into RSPCA care. They have since been rehomed by the RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid and Lincoln Branch.

In mitigation the defendant, who was unrepresented, said he had owned dogs for 15 years and that they had been a central part of his life. The dogs were all well socialised and friendly. He was said to have taken full responsibility and was devastated.

