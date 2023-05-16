Lincolnshire Education Awards 2023: Nominations closing soon
Recognising outstanding contributions
Nominations are swiftly drawing to a close for the prestigious 2023 Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards. This event aims to celebrate and recognise the outstanding contributions of schools and educational settings across the county.
Hosted by Stonebow Media, the team behind The Lincolnite, these awards offer a platform to pay tribute to the remarkable teachers and support staff who enrich the educational landscape of the Greater Lincolnshire region.
A variety of twelve categories are open for nominations, with the deadline fast approaching on Friday, May 26. The esteemed judging panel will assemble on Wednesday, May 31 to sift through the nominations, shortlist the finalists, and ultimately choose the deserving winners. The results will be revealed at the grand award ceremony set to take place at The Engine Shed, Lincoln on Friday, July 14, 2023.
The award categories for 2023 include:
- Headteacher of the Year
- College Tutor / Lecturer of the Year
- Food Champion/s of the Year
- Community Involvement
- Nursery of the Year | Sponsored by Riverside Training Spalding
- Childminder of the Year
- Primary School Teacher of the Year
- Secondary School Teacher of the Year
- Secondary Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Primary Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Environmental Champion/s of the Year | Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
- SEND School
If you know of a deserving school, a dedicated teacher, or a hardworking support staff member who merits recognition, don’t delay. Submit your nominations today by visiting www.lincseducationawards.co.uk. Let’s celebrate the shining stars of our educational community!