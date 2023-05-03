Man and woman ‘assaulted as they left train’ travelling to Lincoln

Four men have been arrested

A man and a woman were allegedly assaulted as they left a train which was travelling to Lincoln.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which happened at around 9.20pm on Saturday, April 1.

It happened when the 8.55pm service from Sheffield to Lincoln arrived at Kiveton Park, Rotherham.

Four men have already been arrested in connection with the incident.

British Transport Police detectives who are investigating the assault released CCTV images on May 2, 2023 in connection with the incident. Police believe the men in the images may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the men is being urged to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 749 of April 1, 2023.

Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

