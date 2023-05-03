New restrictions for Louth road among traffic changes on the agenda

Council to bring in series of changes around Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire County Council will make a series of decisions on parking restrictions and speed limit changes at a meeting next week, including concerns around parking near a Louth store and how vacant spaces near a closed Lincoln businesses are used.

The County Council will be asked to tighten restrictions on Mayfield Crescent in Louth as part of a series of parking and speeding changes across Lincolnshire next week.

A council report said that visibility for vehicles exiting the road was restricted by parking vehicles.

No injury accidents happened in the past five years, however council officers are concerned by the obscured visibility.

It is hoped new double yellow lines will help alleviate the concerns.

The owner of the store raised concerns the restrictions would disrupt their deliveries, but officers said there are exemptions for loading and unloading.

“The restrictions as proposed will serve to protect visibility for vehicles exiting Mayfield Crescent, thereby improving highway safety,” said officers.

“Kenwick Road will safely accommodate any displacement of parking resulting from this scheme.”

Elsewhere, the closure of a Lincoln business has sparked renewed calls for extra residents’ parking spaces.

Councillors will be asked next week to consider proposals to replace waiting bays on Croft Street with a new bay for use by Zone 2A resident permit holders.

The report said the bays are “much less used following the closure of a nearby business in the area some time ago”.

They said demand for permit spaces was high.

Four objections had been received to the plans, with some local businesses concerned the loss of the on street parking would have a negative impact on the rest of the businesses.

Officers said the changes, however, would balance the high demand while maintaining some two -hour spaces for customers using nearby businesses.

Concerns have also been raised about on street parking on Henry Land and Harvey Kent Gardens in Bardney.

Bardney Primary School has asked the council to make a series of changes due concerns about school pick up and drop off times and “the potential hazard this poses to drivers and pedestrians” as well as obstructions for vehicles accessing Harvey Kent Gardens.

The council is proposing to replace an existing single yellow line restriction at the junction with Henry Lane with double yellows, as well as bring in further restrictions around sharp bends on both roads where the school has opened a new entrance.

Concerns have been raised about the displacement of parking closer to nearby homes. Council officers said the new restrictions will tackle existing ones being breached by “providing more of a deterrent to this tendency, and maintain visibility of pedestrians and opposing traffic”.

Elsewhere on the agenda, councillors will also include proposed 30mph speed limits on West Ashby 153 Main Street and Horncastle Road, the A1175 Deeping St Nicholas and the Market Deeping, Stamford Road and Millfield Road.

