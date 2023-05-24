North Kesteven council leader pledges to lead sustainability charge

The leader of North Kesteven District Council said he is determined to forge ahead in achieving the council’s sustainability goals.

After being re-elected as head of the council during Tuesday’s AGM, Councillor Richard Wright (Conservative) emphasised the importance of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Given the threat of climate change, the representative from Ruskington ward has promised to elect a Sustainability Champion who will work alongside the likes of the sustainability team, local parish councils and outside bodies such as UK100.

“We have to acknowledge that the carbon budget for our area will be exhausted before the district council election at current levels,” he said during his address to the council.

“We need to see rapid and immediate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and the time for action is now.”

Among his top priorities for the next four years, Councillor Wright also highlighted retrofitting housing stock and continuing work on Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park.

Following the meeting, he continued: “We’ve got to make sure that our financial position is sound in these times of uncertainty, but we want to make sure that we press ahead with our sustainability goals.”

In recent months, proposals to build multiple large-scale solar farms near Sleaford have sparked controversy among councillors and residents alike.

Councillor Wright later stressed the importance of selecting appropriate locations and scales for these developments.

He added: “It’s not a case of allowing solar farms to just be widespread across the entire county.

“It will come down to which is the most appropriate because what is being ignored at the moment is that it’s got to be about grid capacity.”

Leader of the Opposition Marianne Overton (Lincolnshire Independents) has pledged to work hard in the run-up to the Lincolnshire County Council elections in 2025 to ensure her group’s voice is heard.

Moving forward, the Lincolnshire Independents aim to support small businesses and combat climate change by advocating for the inclusion of solar panels in all new builds.

“There’s going to be a lot for us Independents to do and I think we’re probably going work a little differently because we are wanting to look very closely at what is going on and really improve things,” Councillor Overton said.

Deputy Leader Ian Carrington (Conservative) was also re-elected during the meeting on Tuesday, while Councillors Mike Clark and Andrew Hagues (both Conservative) took on the roles of Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.

