Polls close in Lincolnshire’s local elections – Results coverage
Results updates tonight on MyLocal from our reporters
Polls have now closed after voters from across Lincolnshire had their say on who they would like to represent them on their local council.
This year, for the first time, people needed to take photo ID in order to cast their votes at the elections.
All district councils in the county have held elections today, along with North and North East Lincolnshire.
Reporters have been covering the vote on Thursday evening, and results are expected to be announced overnight and into Friday morning.
Check back through the night on MyLocal Lincolnshire for results and updates from our reporters at the election counts in Lincolnshire.
There could potentially be significant changes in the control of councils.
This year’s election has been notable for the number of uncontested wards, where candidates have been able to walk into seats without a challenge.
