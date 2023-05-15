Proposed energy park near Lincoln could power 110,000 households

Proposals are being developed for a new energy park on the outskirts of Lincoln that could help power around 110,000 households.

Wind Energy and Canadian Solar have recently announced a joint venture, revealing their early-stage plans for a solar and energy storage park named Fosse Green Energy.

Pending approval, the project would be located nine kilometres southwest of Lincoln and is projected to generate an estimated annual output of 300 to 360GWh.

Consideration is being given to the transportation of electricity from the site on Fosse Way to the national grid connection in the east, with options including underground cables or an overhead line.

Gary Toomey, Managing Director of Windel Energy, said: “Following March’s ‘Green Day’ announcement, the last few months have highlighted the growing need to find practical solutions for combating climate change and reaching the UK’s net zero targets while also tackling a cost of living crisis affecting everyday energy bill prices.

“As a result, stepping up the amount of home-grown clean energy being delivered to British homes is an increasing necessity.

“We are pleased to therefore announce our plans for Fosse Green Energy, which will aim to responsibly provide reliable and sustainable energy, benefit local communities and environments, and help the UK reach its net zero targets.”

The two companies involved in the project will share their findings through an initial public consultation this summer, with another round planned for early 2024.

“As our proposals for Fosse Green Energy evolve, we are committed to consulting widely and effectively to deliver the best results for local communities,” continued Mr Toomey.

“We are keen to engage in a responsible and sensitive way, and welcome conversations with residents, business owners, and other stakeholders as the project, and plans for our summer consultation, progress.”

Further details of the project and the forthcoming public consultations can be found via the link here.

