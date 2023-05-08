4 hours ago

Rugby Report: Cup glory for Stamford Women and Kesteven’s Under-14s

Cup wins for Scunthorpe and Stamford College Old Boys too
Stamford Women and Kesteven's Under-14s won their respective finals, and Stamford College Old Boys and Scunthorpe's 2nd XV also progressed in the cup.

Stamford Women and Kesteven’s Under-14s both lifted silverware on the same weekend as the Coronation celebrations for King Charles III.

Gemma Alcoran crossed for a hat-trick of tries to help Stamford Women to a 40-22 victory against a determined Sleaford Ladies side in the NLD Trophy Final.

Hannah Dennis, Georgia Mackinlay, Annmarie Mullen and Nikki Hudson also scored tries for Stamford in their inaugural season of competitive rugby.

Stamford Women celebrating their NLD Trophy success. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Stamford Women’s coaching team of Jeremy Ford and Paul Beard. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Daisy Attley who kicked one conversion and a penalty.

Sleaford showed great character throughout and there was only one point between the sides at half-time.

The victorious Stamford Women. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Sleaford’s Katy Craddock charging forward. | Photo: Cliodhna McLarnon

Sleaford’s Beth Vasey on the run. | Photo: Cliodhna McLarnon

Rachell Cozens grabbed a brace of tries for Sleaford with Charlotte Hancock and Annie Melville each scoring one.

Aimee Jepson also added one conversion for Sleaford.

Sleaford’s Amanda Hunt tackling Stamford’s Kayna Penrose-Toms. | Photo: Cliodhna McLarnon

Charlotte Hancock in action for Sleaford Ladies. | Photo: Cliodhna McLarnon

Kesteven’s Under-14s won the NLD Cup Final. | Photo: Mark Hastings

Kesteven Under-14s also lifted a trophy after battling hard in a 41-5 victory against Matlock in the NLD Cup Final.

Rhys, Max, Will, Dylan, Ollie, Dan, and Oscar all scored tries for Kesteven, and Wyatt successfully kicked three conversions.

It was a great result to delight manager Mark Hastings and the coaching team of Simon Morgan, Ash Osborne, Gary Stratford, and Kerri Arlando.

Outgoing Lincoln captain Geordie Diamond-Thompson received the runners-up trophy after the match. | Photo: Emma Ryland

Lincoln’s Under-16s showed great determination and spirit as they finished as runners-up in the NLD Vase after a 41-7 defeat against Nottingham Moderns.

Lincoln’s points came via a penalty try and outgoing captain Geordie Diamond-Thompson received the runners-up trophy after the match.

Lincoln’s William Welburn leaping in a lineout. | Photo: Emma Ryland

Lincoln were the runners-up in the 2022/23 NLD Vase. | Photo: Emma Ryland

Grimsby’s Under-14s had done excellently to reach the NLD Vase Final, but their final against Mansfield proved very difficult and ended in a 17-0 defeat.

Stamford College Old Boys captain Callum Fraser scored a try from a scrum. | Photo: Ray Bates

Stamford College Old Boys men’s 1st XV are through to the semi-final of the NLD Vase after a 20-5 home victory against Sleaford.

Captain Callum Fraser and Sam Duncan both scored tries for Stamford.

Stamford’s Sam Duncan scored a try from a rolling lineout maul. | Photo: Ray Bates

Stamford’s Will Farthing breaking the line. | Photo: Ray Bates

Carl Brierley Lewis slotted over two penalties and a conversion.

Haydn Johns also added a conversion to complete a fine victory for Stamford.

Harry Bell breaking the line for Stamford College Old Boys. | Photo: Ray Bates

Dan Arbury in action for Sleaford. | Photo: Ray Bates

Sleaford battled hard and their try was scored by Gaz Ambler.

Sleaford captain Adam Loveday being lifted in the lineout before passing to Shaun Fisher. | Photo: Ray Bates

Gav Hale scored two tries in a great win for Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – secured an emphatic 33-0 home win against Newark in the semi-final of the NLD Challenge Cup.

Gav Hale and Ethan Taylor crossed for two tries apiece on a great afternoon for the Stags.

Ethan Taylor succesfully kicked four conversions, as well as scoring two tries, for Scunthorpe. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Dave Ward also scored a try for Scunthorpe and Taylor successfully kicked four conversions.

The Stags will now face Derby in the final.

Dave Ward was also among the try scorers for Scunthorpe. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Scunthorpe presenting Gainsborough with the Spud Cup. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV travelled to face Gainsborough in the Spud Cup.

The match was in memory of Steve Daniel, who was known by many as Spud.

Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV captain Andy Kelly in action against Gainsborough. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Scunthorpe’s man-of-the-match Cam Ogg in action against Gainsborough. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Steve played for both Gainsborough and Scunthorpe during his rugby career.

Since his sad death in 2019 this is the third time the teams have come together to play for the Spud Cup.

Gainsborough’s Jono Day and Scunthorp’s Josh Cappell-Fenwick leaping in the lineout. | Photo: Tom Ellis

Ben Watson, Tom Mell, Kieron Smythe, and Daniel Dawson all scored tries as Gainsborough lifted the cup with a 26-15 victory.

Gainsborough’s remaining points came via Kieron Smythe, Dawson, and Mell who each kicked one conversion.

Scunthorpe try scorer John Brewster in action against Gainsborough. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

A determined Scunthorpe battled hard with their man-of-the-match Cam Ogg among the try scorers.

John Brewster and Gavin Drewry also scored tries for a Scunthorpe side captained by Andy Kelly.

Action from the match between Gainsborough Ladies and Scunthorpe Women. | Photo: Tom Ellis

Gainsborough Ladies hosted Scunthorpe Women in a match which took place before the Spud Cup encounter on Saturday, with the visitors winning 38-0.

Ewa Jasek crossed for a hat-trick of tries and Sophie Bullass, Holly Newman, and Cassie Milestone each scored one. Milestone also successfully kicked four conversions.

Scunthorpe’s Ewa Jasek scoring one of her three tries. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Mel Wright in action on her last game for Scunthorpe before retiring. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Mel Wright played in her last game for Scunthorpe as she is retiring after 19 years with Scunthorpe.

The match was abandoned five minutes into the second half after one of Gainsborough’s players, who was borrowed from Boston, suffered a suspected broken leg.

Gainsborough’s Rebecca Tacey making a tackle. | Photo: Tom Ellis

Hailey Street at the back of the scrum for Gainsborough. | Photo: Tom Ellis

The Gainsborough players worked hard for each other throughout and their Head Coach Martin Roberts said he was proud of his side.

He added a big thank you to Boston and Grimsby Ladies who lent some players to ensure the game could go ahead, and he wants to wish the injured player a speedy recovery.

Paul Lucas was named as the man-of-the-match for Skegness. | Photo: Wayne Lagden Sports Photography

Skegness hosted touring side Old Brodleians, who are also known as the Beavers, in a game which was played in great spirit.

Lewis Eldin was among the Boston players to help make up the numbers and ensure the fixture could go ahead and the forward picked up the man-of-the-match award.

Boston’s Lewis Eldin helping out local club Skegness and flying high. | Photo: Wayne Lagden Sports Photography

Colin Haigh using his skills to roll back the years for Skegness. | Photo: Wayne Lagden Sports Photography

