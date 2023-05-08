Rugby Report: Cup glory for Stamford Women and Kesteven’s Under-14s
Cup wins for Scunthorpe and Stamford College Old Boys too
Stamford Women and Kesteven’s Under-14s both lifted silverware on the same weekend as the Coronation celebrations for King Charles III.
Gemma Alcoran crossed for a hat-trick of tries to help Stamford Women to a 40-22 victory against a determined Sleaford Ladies side in the NLD Trophy Final.
Hannah Dennis, Georgia Mackinlay, Annmarie Mullen and Nikki Hudson also scored tries for Stamford in their inaugural season of competitive rugby.
Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Daisy Attley who kicked one conversion and a penalty.
Sleaford showed great character throughout and there was only one point between the sides at half-time.
Rachell Cozens grabbed a brace of tries for Sleaford with Charlotte Hancock and Annie Melville each scoring one.
Aimee Jepson also added one conversion for Sleaford.
Kesteven Under-14s also lifted a trophy after battling hard in a 41-5 victory against Matlock in the NLD Cup Final.
Rhys, Max, Will, Dylan, Ollie, Dan, and Oscar all scored tries for Kesteven, and Wyatt successfully kicked three conversions.
It was a great result to delight manager Mark Hastings and the coaching team of Simon Morgan, Ash Osborne, Gary Stratford, and Kerri Arlando.
Lincoln’s Under-16s showed great determination and spirit as they finished as runners-up in the NLD Vase after a 41-7 defeat against Nottingham Moderns.
Lincoln’s points came via a penalty try and outgoing captain Geordie Diamond-Thompson received the runners-up trophy after the match.
Grimsby’s Under-14s had done excellently to reach the NLD Vase Final, but their final against Mansfield proved very difficult and ended in a 17-0 defeat.
Stamford College Old Boys men’s 1st XV are through to the semi-final of the NLD Vase after a 20-5 home victory against Sleaford.
Captain Callum Fraser and Sam Duncan both scored tries for Stamford.
Carl Brierley Lewis slotted over two penalties and a conversion.
Haydn Johns also added a conversion to complete a fine victory for Stamford.
Sleaford battled hard and their try was scored by Gaz Ambler.
Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – secured an emphatic 33-0 home win against Newark in the semi-final of the NLD Challenge Cup.
Gav Hale and Ethan Taylor crossed for two tries apiece on a great afternoon for the Stags.
Dave Ward also scored a try for Scunthorpe and Taylor successfully kicked four conversions.
The Stags will now face Derby in the final.
Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV travelled to face Gainsborough in the Spud Cup.
The match was in memory of Steve Daniel, who was known by many as Spud.
Steve played for both Gainsborough and Scunthorpe during his rugby career.
Since his sad death in 2019 this is the third time the teams have come together to play for the Spud Cup.
Ben Watson, Tom Mell, Kieron Smythe, and Daniel Dawson all scored tries as Gainsborough lifted the cup with a 26-15 victory.
Gainsborough’s remaining points came via Kieron Smythe, Dawson, and Mell who each kicked one conversion.
A determined Scunthorpe battled hard with their man-of-the-match Cam Ogg among the try scorers.
John Brewster and Gavin Drewry also scored tries for a Scunthorpe side captained by Andy Kelly.
Gainsborough Ladies hosted Scunthorpe Women in a match which took place before the Spud Cup encounter on Saturday, with the visitors winning 38-0.
Ewa Jasek crossed for a hat-trick of tries and Sophie Bullass, Holly Newman, and Cassie Milestone each scored one. Milestone also successfully kicked four conversions.
Mel Wright played in her last game for Scunthorpe as she is retiring after 19 years with Scunthorpe.
The match was abandoned five minutes into the second half after one of Gainsborough’s players, who was borrowed from Boston, suffered a suspected broken leg.
The Gainsborough players worked hard for each other throughout and their Head Coach Martin Roberts said he was proud of his side.
He added a big thank you to Boston and Grimsby Ladies who lent some players to ensure the game could go ahead, and he wants to wish the injured player a speedy recovery.
Skegness hosted touring side Old Brodleians, who are also known as the Beavers, in a game which was played in great spirit.
Lewis Eldin was among the Boston players to help make up the numbers and ensure the fixture could go ahead and the forward picked up the man-of-the-match award.
