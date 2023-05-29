Rugby Report: Gainsborough win NLD Plate for second successive year

Scrum-half Kieron Smythe crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Gainsborough won the NLD Plate for the second successive year with a 50-29 victory against Mansfield.

Gainsborough finished their league campaign in sixth position in Counties 2 Midlands East (North) and knew it would be tough against newly-promoted Mansfield, but after a blistering start they romped home to victory.

