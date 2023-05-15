4 hours ago

Rugby Report: Lincoln, Scunthorpe, and Market Rasen are cup champions

Cup semi-final wins for Gainsborough and Stamford
Lincoln, Scunthorpe, and Market Rasen & Louth’s second teams all won their respective cup finals to end the season with silverware.

Man-of-the-match Jack Randell crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Lincoln’s Imps XV beat Mansfield 41-27 in a thrilling game which ebbed and flowed on Saturday.

Mitch Ashworth grabbed a brace of tries and Kodi Strand scored one in the NLD Challenge Cup Trophy Final.

Lincoln Imps XV celebrating their cup final success. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Lincoln Imps XV ended the season unbeaten and won a league and cup double. | Photo: Ady Brodrick

Lincoln’s remaining points came via the boot of Randell who successfully kicked four conversions and one penalty.

The result means Lincoln completed a league and cup double and they ended the season unbeaten.

Lincoln captain Sam Cave collecting the trophy from Mal Yates. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Lincoln coaches Andy Miles (left) and Adam ‘Trig’ Kelleher (right) and the club’s Director of Rugby Dougie Gordon (centre). | Photo: Ady Brodrick

Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV won the NLD Challenge Cup. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – scored six tries as they lifted the NLD Challenge Cup with a 34-20 victory against Derby.

Matt Mason, Will Harrison, Jack Rowbotham, Josh Rudkin, Jamie Drury, and Lewis Drury all scored tries for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s Lewis Talbot diving over for a try. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV captain George Mason lifting the NLD Challenge Cup. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Ethan Taylor who kicked two conversions to ensure the Stags ended their season on a high.

Josh Rudkin was among the scorers for Scunthorpe in the cup final. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Market Rasen & Louth’s 2nd XV won the NLD Challenge Cup Plate. | Photo: Market Rasen & Louth RUFC

Market Rasen & Louth’s 2nd XV also ended the season with silverware after an emphatic 46-17 victory against Ashefield in the NLD Challenge Cup Plate.

Lloyd Buck and Spen Holvey crossed for a hat-trick of tries apiece, while Will Gaskell and Ben Keats each scored one.

Market Rasen celebrating their victory. | Photo: Market Rasen.& Louth RUFC

Market Rasen’s 2nd XV captain Angus Treadgold being presented with the NLD Challenge Cup Plate. | Photo: Market Rasen & Louth RUFC

The remaining points for the Wolfhounds came via the boot of Gaskell who kicked three conversions.

Harley Riches and Harrison Shepard both scored a brace of tries as Stamford’s 1st XV advanced through to the NLD Shield Semi-Final with a 38-19 home win against Lincoln’s first team.

Stamford winger Toby Anderson diving over for a try. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Prop Michael Harris crossed for his first try for the club and Toby Anderson scored one.

Netherlands Under-18 full-back Steven Fuches successfully kicked four conversions for Stamford.

Stamford and Netherlands Under-18 full-back Steven Fuches breaks away. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Lincoln battled back in the second half with two tries from captain Matt Keeton and one from his fellow forward David Beveridge.

The remaining points for Lincoln came via the boot of Louis Cook who kicked two conversions.

Tristan Small carrying the ball for Stamford against Lincoln. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Ben Watson in action for Gainsborough against Spalding. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Gainsborough continued their defence of the NLD Plate and progressed through to the final with a 33-22 home win against Spalding.

Gainsborough’s man-of-the-match Kieron Smythe was among the try scorers for the hosts.

Gainsborough scored four tries in their NLD Plate semi-final against Spalding. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Ben Watson, Harry Francis, and Daniel Chadwick also scored tries for Gainsborough, while Bradford Beresford kicked one conversion.

Robbie Goodyear kicked three penalties and one conversion to complete a fine victory for Gainsborough.

Gainsborough’s Robbie Goodyear kicked three penalties and one conversion. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Spalding battled hard in their final game of the season with Jack Patrick, Gav Sharman, and Willis Ingleby scoring their tries.

Spalding’s remaining points came via the boot of Ryan Firth who kicked one penalty and two conversions.

Macauley Crane in action for Spalding against Gainsborough. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Stamford’s man-of-the-match Alan Flanders sniping from a ruck. | Photo: Ray Bates

Stamford College Old Boys were beaten by 61-7 at home against a well-drilled Keyworth side in the semi-final of the NLD Vase.

Captain Callum Fraser scored Stamford College Old Boys’ only try of the match.

Sam Durman Making the tackle for Stamford College Old Boys. | Photo: Ray Bates

Stamford’s Will Farthing distributing from the midfield. | Photo: Ray Bates

The Lincolnshire side refused to give up and battled hard right until the end.

Their remaining points came via a conversion from Haydn Johns.

Stamford centres Carl Brierley Lewis and Niles Prior make the double tackle. | Photo: Ray Bates

Sleaford captain Adam Loveday with Aiden Smith and Joe Jones in support. | Photo: Megan Jones

Sleaford’s 1st XV ended their season with a home friendly against Barton-under-Needwood.

Joe Jones and Sean Bishop crossed for a brace of tries apiece to guide Sleaford to a 42-10 victory to Sleaford.

Sam White in action for Sleaford. | Photo: Megan Jones

Callum Kopp, Will Barnes, Sam White and Ben Jones also scored tries for Sleaford.

Under the agreed tour rules whoever scored a try also took the conversion and Joe Jones was the only one to add a two-pointer for Sleaford.

Sean Bishop scored a brace of tries for Sleaford. | Photo: Megan Jones

Deeping Dinosaurs enjoyed a friendly match against a Lincolnshire Police XV.

JP Purllant, Steve Mansbridge, and Kieran Lynch all scored tries, and Richard Preece added one conversion, as Deeping Dinosaurs beat a Lincolnshire Police XV 17-5.

Lincolnshire Police’s only try of the match was scored by Liam Asquith.

NLD Women included several players from Lincolnshire clubs. Left to right – Charlotte Hancock (Sleaford), Abi Lee (Lincoln), Hannah Dennis (Stamford), Tash Champion (Boston), Bethan Owen (Sleaford), Tiana Woollaston (Boston), and Cassie Milestone (Scunthorpe). | Photo: Paul Beard

NLD Women included several players from Lincolnshire clubs as they beat Staffordshire 24-5 in the Gill Burns County Championship.

Abi Lee, Cassie Milestone, Ellie Jardine, and Holly Felton all scored tries for NLD Women and Abbie Pearce kicked two conversions.

