Rugby Report: Lincoln, Scunthorpe, and Market Rasen are cup champions

Lincoln, Scunthorpe, and Market Rasen & Louth’s second teams all won their respective cup finals to end the season with silverware.

Man-of-the-match Jack Randell crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Lincoln’s Imps XV beat Mansfield 41-27 in a thrilling game which ebbed and flowed on Saturday.

Mitch Ashworth grabbed a brace of tries and Kodi Strand scored one in the NLD Challenge Cup Trophy Final.

Lincoln’s remaining points came via the boot of Randell who successfully kicked four conversions and one penalty.

The result means Lincoln completed a league and cup double and they ended the season unbeaten.

Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – scored six tries as they lifted the NLD Challenge Cup with a 34-20 victory against Derby.

Matt Mason, Will Harrison, Jack Rowbotham, Josh Rudkin, Jamie Drury, and Lewis Drury all scored tries for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Ethan Taylor who kicked two conversions to ensure the Stags ended their season on a high.

Market Rasen & Louth’s 2nd XV also ended the season with silverware after an emphatic 46-17 victory against Ashefield in the NLD Challenge Cup Plate.

Lloyd Buck and Spen Holvey crossed for a hat-trick of tries apiece, while Will Gaskell and Ben Keats each scored one.

The remaining points for the Wolfhounds came via the boot of Gaskell who kicked three conversions.

Harley Riches and Harrison Shepard both scored a brace of tries as Stamford’s 1st XV advanced through to the NLD Shield Semi-Final with a 38-19 home win against Lincoln’s first team.

Prop Michael Harris crossed for his first try for the club and Toby Anderson scored one.

Netherlands Under-18 full-back Steven Fuches successfully kicked four conversions for Stamford.

Lincoln battled back in the second half with two tries from captain Matt Keeton and one from his fellow forward David Beveridge.

The remaining points for Lincoln came via the boot of Louis Cook who kicked two conversions.

Gainsborough continued their defence of the NLD Plate and progressed through to the final with a 33-22 home win against Spalding.

Gainsborough’s man-of-the-match Kieron Smythe was among the try scorers for the hosts.

Ben Watson, Harry Francis, and Daniel Chadwick also scored tries for Gainsborough, while Bradford Beresford kicked one conversion.

Robbie Goodyear kicked three penalties and one conversion to complete a fine victory for Gainsborough.

Spalding battled hard in their final game of the season with Jack Patrick, Gav Sharman, and Willis Ingleby scoring their tries.

Spalding’s remaining points came via the boot of Ryan Firth who kicked one penalty and two conversions.

Stamford College Old Boys were beaten by 61-7 at home against a well-drilled Keyworth side in the semi-final of the NLD Vase.

Captain Callum Fraser scored Stamford College Old Boys’ only try of the match.

The Lincolnshire side refused to give up and battled hard right until the end.

Their remaining points came via a conversion from Haydn Johns.

Sleaford’s 1st XV ended their season with a home friendly against Barton-under-Needwood.

Joe Jones and Sean Bishop crossed for a brace of tries apiece to guide Sleaford to a 42-10 victory to Sleaford.

Callum Kopp, Will Barnes, Sam White and Ben Jones also scored tries for Sleaford.

Under the agreed tour rules whoever scored a try also took the conversion and Joe Jones was the only one to add a two-pointer for Sleaford.

JP Purllant, Steve Mansbridge, and Kieran Lynch all scored tries, and Richard Preece added one conversion, as Deeping Dinosaurs beat a Lincolnshire Police XV 17-5.

Lincolnshire Police’s only try of the match was scored by Liam Asquith.

NLD Women included several players from Lincolnshire clubs as they beat Staffordshire 24-5 in the Gill Burns County Championship.

Abi Lee, Cassie Milestone, Ellie Jardine, and Holly Felton all scored tries for NLD Women and Abbie Pearce kicked two conversions.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now