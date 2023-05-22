Rugby Report: Wins for NLD Women & Lincoln’s men and President’s Day success for Stamford

Lincoln and Stamford College Old Boys both played their final matches of the season during a week which also saw NLD’s Men and Women in action.

Lincoln Rugby Club have a close tie with the local military and agreed to play a friendly against RAF Coningsby to help them prepare for their upcoming RAF Cup Final.

Lincoln put out a mixed side combining first, second and third team players, as well as colts and the game was played in a great spirit.

Harry Pickett, Tom Law, and Ollie Stringer all scored tries for Lincoln. Louis Cooke added two conversions, including the winning extras with the last act of the game to give Lincoln a 19-17 victory.

RAF Coningsby’s tries were scored by Jeerom Chipondene, Connor Cleary, and Ryan Armstrong.

After the match Lincoln’s Director of Rugby Dougie Gordon said: “For me, it was amazing to see our second team captain (Sam Cave) who has had an unbeaten season pack down in the second row with one of our 17-year-old colts, and watch them both throw themselves into the game.

“It shows we have a solid foundation and a bright future ahead as a club.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln winger Dexter Ryde scored two tries as NLD Men lost 39-24 against Oxfordshire on Saturday.

Stamford College Old Boys ended their season with an inter-club match played against a Presidents XV.

The 1st XV won 31-22 in a game played in great spirit and after the match they were presented with the Darren Crush Memorial Cup.

Darren Crush was a former captain of the club who sadly passed away and in his honour the memorial cup is played between the first team and a side selected by Stamford College Old Boys’ President Ray Bates.

After the match Stamford College Old Boys’ 1st XV captain Callum Fraser said: “In beautiful conditions, with a barrage of support on the sidelines, a fiercely but fairly contested game was played with great spirits and the epitome of what Stamford College Old Boys rugby is about.”

NLD Women progressed through to the Division 3 Final of the Gill Burns County Championship after coming from behind to win 12-10 away against Cumbria CB Women.

The NLD Women’s squad included several players from Lincolnshire – Hannah ‘Midge’ Newsome (Lincoln), Tash Champion (Boston), Charlotte Hancock (Sleaford), Hannah Dennis (captain, Stamford), Abigail Lee (Lincoln), Tiana Woollaston (Boston), Cassie Milestone (Scunthorpe), Jodie Britcliffe (Scunthorpe), Jade Morgan (Lincoln), and Ewa Jasek (Scunthorpe).

Boston Head Coach Ash Coates and 1st XV hooker Jack Wright were recently both part of the Royal Navy Team that beat the Army 39-22 to win the inter-service competition in front of a 51,000 crowd at Twickenham.

It is Jack’s first season with the squad after joining the Navy as an aircraft engineer two years ago. He played in the team while Ash was the assistant coach for the Navy.

Stamford RUFC’s men’s 1st XV are preparing for their NLD Shield Final Clash against Mellish on Saturday, May 27.

On the same day Gainsborough’s men’s 1st XV will be looking to defend the NLD Plate when they face Mansfield in the final.

