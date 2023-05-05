Spate of crude anti-royal graffiti on Lincolnshire road signs

Over a dozen road signs have been defaced with offensive anti-royal graffiti just a day before the Coronation of King Charles III.

Abusive slogans were sprayed onto signs near Gunby roundabout on the A158 between Spilsby and Skegness.

Lincolnshire County Council is mobilising a crew to clean them up before Saturday’s Coronation.

The council said the money to rectify this issue is the “same price it takes to fill 65 potholes”.

Councillor Richard Davies, Executive member for Highways, said: “What an awful thing for someone to have done in our county. These shocking actions of vandalism are not welcome and will not be tolerated.

“We will clean the signs as quickly as we can so as not to have this atrocious blot on what will be a huge weekend for many Lincolnshire people, and those travelling through our county.

“It’s hard to understand why anyone would do this. Their actions will now cost us thousands of pounds to clean up. We cannot leave these signs in this condition.

“Families with young children don’t want to see this sort of thing and nor should they have to. Road users in general also need the signs to be clear and readable for obvious reasons.

“The money this will cost us to sort out will be around the same as the price it takes to fill 65 potholes. At a time where our road maintenance funds have been hugely cut and pothole pounds are in such short supply, this is yet another hit to the roads in the area.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now