Striking sculpture approved for The Lawn in Lincoln
Made from coffee shop’s waste supplies
A unique wood and steel sculpture to promote sustainability and environmental awareness is to be built near Stokes’ coffee shop at The Lawn.
The wood for the piece will be salvaged from Stokes’ own waste supplies, and will be held up by a steel tube cube.
The project has been commissioned by Lincoln BIG, with funding from Lincoln Creates, which aims to encourage artists and businesses to work together to make Lincoln more vibrant.
Officers said: “The proposed structure would support the tourism offer of the lawn and would not cause undue harm to visual amenity or the fabric and setting of the heritage asset.
“The character and appearance of the conservation would also be preserved.”
The sculpture has been designed by artist Nadya Monfrinoli and aims to build links between Stokes Tea and Coffee and the local community.
The sculpture will be removed after five years and the land returned to its previous condition.
