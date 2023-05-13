Test your knowledge of Lincolnshire with our fun citizenship quiz

See how you get on with the 24 questions

How well do you know Lincolnshire?

When applying for British citizenship or settlement in the UK, there is a test comprising of 24 questions compiled from 3,000 facts about the country.

Applicants are given 45 minutes to answer questions about British traditions and customs, and we thought it would be fun to put together a Lincolnshire version.

The 24 Lincolnshire questions are below for you to tackle – see how you get on!

The Questions

1. What is the well-known term used to describe a person from Lincolnshire?

2. In what year was the Dambusters raid?

3. In what year were the Red Arrows formed?

4. Which former Prime Minister is there a statue of in Grantham?

5. In what year was Lincoln Cathedral consecrated?

6. Lincoln City have had at least 10 managers, including caretaker managers, since The Lincolnite was founded 2010. Name at least three.

7. Who is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire?

8. Which Lincolnshire village is also partly in Cambridgeshire?

9. Lincoln Castle is home to one of the four surviving original copies of what?

10. Name the active RAF bases in Lincolnshire.

11. The Lincolnshire sausage traditionally has a dominant seasoning flavour of one herb. What herb is it?

12. Lincolnshire is home to Woolsthorpe Manor, which is famous as whose birthplace?

13. What was Lincoln Cathedral famous for between 1311 and 1548?

14. Which future king was born at Bolingbroke Castle in 1367?

15. Why is there a sign in Cleethorpes pointing to New York and London?

16. There’s a blue plaque honouring Edith Smith at the Grantham Guildhall showing the dates 1915-1918. Edith Smith was the United Kingdom’s first female what?

17. The director of the original Italian Job film was born in Lincolnshire, but where?

18. The first UK barcode scan took place in Lincolnshire in October 1979, but where?

19. Lincoln has at least five twin towns in other countries. Name one of them

20. Name at least five local MPs in Lincolnshire

21. Lincoln was instrumental in the invention of which machine during the First World War. What was it?

22. What is the nickname of Boston United FC?

23. What was the Latin name for the settlement which is now known as the city of Lincoln?

24. Sincil Bank has been the home of Lincoln City FC since when?

The Answers

1. Yellowbelly

2. 1943

3. 1964

4. Margaret Thatcher

5. 1091

6. Mark Kennedy, Michael Appleton, Jamie McCombe, Danny Cowley, Chris Moyses, Gary Simpson, David Holdsworth, Steve Tilson, Scott Lindsey, Chris Sutton

7. Marc Jones

8. Tydd Gote

9. The 1215 Magna Carta

10. RAF Waddington, Cranwell, Coningsby, Digby

11. Sage

12. Sir Isaac Newton

13. Being the tallest building in the world

14. Henry IV

15. The Greenwich Meridian or Prime Meridian passes through the town

16. First female police officer with full power of arrest

17. Cleethorpes

18. Spalding

19. Neustadt an der Weinstrasse (Germany), Port Lincoln (Australia), Nanchang (China), Tangshan (China), Radomsko (Poland)

20. Karl McCartney, Matt Warman, Gareth Davies, Caroline Johnson, Sir Edward Leigh, Martin Vickers, Holly Mumby-Croft, Andrew Percy, John Hayes, Victoria Atkins, Lia Nici

21. The tank

22. Pilgrims

23. Lindum Colonia

24. 1895

