The Lincolnite tries: New Lincoln cocktail bar Tap & Tonic

Tap & Tonic, Lincoln’s newest cocktail bar, is now open on the High Street and we went to check it out.

Luke Adams and his parents Paul and Karen first opened Tap & Tonic in Market Place in Grantham in 2015.

Their Lincoln venue opened in the former Patisserie Valerie at 264 High Street on Wednesday, May 3 and they are excited for their first weekend of business.

Tap & Tonic serves over 80 cocktails including signature recipes with “something for everyone” said co-owner Luke.

The cocktails are part of the summer menu which is fruitier and fresher.

Cocktails are also served in a variety of quirky ways, including in a mini bath tub, with a polaroid picture, and with popcorn.

The bar also serves “social food” with “everyday food made into small plates” including sharing boards and flatbreads.

The food includes Mediterranean vegetable and goats cheese flatbread with pesto, traditional bolognese Arancini balls with tomato and herb dipping sauce, chicken keema with mango chutney and naan bread, Teriyaki pork with sesame, pineapple and spring onions, and much more.

The bar will create up to 15 new jobs, including bar staff Alice Rochford and Danny Johnson, as well as head chef Steven Varney.

Tap & Tonic Lincoln also hopes to introduce afternoon teas on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the near future, which will include gin teapots.

The cocktail bar is open six days a week as follows:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday – 4pm-11pm

Friday and Saturday – 12pm-12am

Sunday – 12pm-10pm

