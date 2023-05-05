13 seconds ago

The Lincolnite tries: New Lincoln cocktail bar Tap & Tonic

Over 80 cocktails to choose from
Luke Adams (right) and his parents Paul (centre) and Karen (left) are the owners of Tap & Tonic, which serves over 80 cocktails. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Tap & Tonic, Lincoln’s newest cocktail bar, is now open on the High Street and we went to check it out.

Luke Adams and his parents Paul and Karen first opened Tap & Tonic in Market Place in Grantham in 2015.

Their Lincoln venue opened in the former Patisserie Valerie at 264 High Street on Wednesday, May 3 and they are excited for their first weekend of business.

Over 80 cocktails to choose from at Tap & Tonic. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Including one served in a mini bathtub. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Tap & Tonic serves over 80 cocktails including signature recipes with “something for everyone” said co-owner Luke.

The cocktails are part of the summer menu which is fruitier and fresher.

Cocktails are also served in a variety of quirky ways, including in a mini bath tub, with a polaroid picture, and with popcorn.

The bar also serves “social food” with “every day food made into small plates” including sharing boards and flatbreads. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The bar also serves “social food” with “everyday food made into small plates” including sharing boards and flatbreads.

The food includes Mediterranean vegetable and goats cheese flatbread with pesto, traditional bolognese Arancini balls with tomato and herb dipping sauce, chicken keema with mango chutney and naan bread, Teriyaki pork with sesame, pineapple and spring onions, and much more.

Take a look inside. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The bar will create up to 15 new jobs, including bar staff Alice Rochford and Danny Johnson, as well as head chef Steven Varney.

Tap & Tonic Lincoln also hopes to introduce afternoon teas on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the near future, which will include gin teapots.

There is also outside seating at Tap & Tonic. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Tap & Tonic has opened in the former Patisserie Valerie on Lincoln High Street. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The cocktail bar is open six days a week as follows:

  • Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday – 4pm-11pm
  • Friday and Saturday – 12pm-12am
  • Sunday – 12pm-10pm

See more of our photo gallery below:

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Mediterranean vegetable and goats cheese flatbread with pesto. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Chicken keema with mango chutney and naan bread. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Parmesan and truffle oil chips topped with chives. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The LIncolnite

Teriyaki pork with sesame, pineapple, and spring onions. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Mac and Cheese balls with sun dried tomato mayonaisse. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Traditional bolognese Arancini balls with tomato and herb dipping sauce. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now