The weird ‘secret’ dictionary of our neighbours in Newark

How many of these words have you heard of?

You don’t have to feel ‘ladged’ (embarrassed) if you haven’t heard of the ‘secret’ dictionary from our neighbours over in Newark in Nottinghamshire.

The Newark Dictionary is filled with slang spoken by locals, reportedly based on the town’s Romany heritage.

Although I’d personally heard of this dictionary before, it wouldn’t be a ‘bory’ (lie) to admit that I barely know any of the words, but a ‘buer’ (woman/girl) and a ‘chavvie’ (man) from Newark will be a lot more familiar with the slang.

And hopefully nobody gets any ‘chinga’ (verbal abuse) for not knowing the words as we don’t want a ‘core’ (fight).

Whether you find this ‘dawdy’ (good, great) or ‘goose’ (not very good), it is certainly something a bit different.

After checking if it is ‘chippy minton’ (cold) outside, leave the ‘kitch’ (house), put on your ‘grundies’ (underpants) and ‘kadie’ (hat), and walk the ‘juckler’ (dog) ready for a Newark adventure!

Some of you might want to light up a ‘bocky’ (cigarette) first though!

While out in the town with your ‘monish’ (girlfriend), you might be asked how are you ‘didling’ (how are you keeping) and about your ‘doris’ (mother).

Next you might want some ‘scran’ (food) and ‘peeve’ (drink) at the ‘peever’ (pub), so make sure you have more than a ‘nugget’ (one pound) – you need at least a ‘flag’ (five pounds).

In the pub you might hear someone ‘slaver’ (give cheek to) another person, but if it gets too out of hand a ‘muskrer’ (policeman) might appear.

It’s then time to open the ‘jigger’ (door) and head back home after a ‘cushty’ (good) day…then relax, rest your ‘errers’ (legs) and read more of the Newark Dictionary.

