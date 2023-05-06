Unlikely defender: Retired Lincolnshire accountant takes up sword for King Charles III
Francis Dymoke takes on the ancient role of King’s Champion at the Coronation
Lincolnshire’s very own Francis Dymoke, a 68-year-old retired accountant, continued his family’s unbroken line as the 34th King’s Champion, a role dating back to William the Conqueror.
At the coronation, Francis carried the Royal Standard into Westminster Abbey, proudly displaying the Horncastle coronation badge on his lapel. This badge was designed by talented Queen Elizabeth Grammar School student Matilda, who must have been filled with pride as she witnessed her creation become a part of history.
