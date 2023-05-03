Woman seriously injured after car crashes into trees near Grantham
The road was closed near Belton this morning
A woman has suffered serious injuries after a vehicle left the road and collided with trees and road signs near Grantham on Wednesday morning.
Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a collison involving a single car at the A607 at the junction of Belton Lane at Manthorpe, Grantham at 7.29am on May 3.
Lincolnshire Police said: “The road was closed for a short period between Belton and Manthorpe while emergency services dealt with the incident. The female driver has suffered serious injuries.”
