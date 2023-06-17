🏅King’s Birthday Honours: Lincolnshire craftman’s 45 years of service to England’s forests 🌳
Well done Lawrence!
Scunthorpe-born Lawrence Langton has been awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to forestry after a 45-year career.
Lawrence, 61, recalls his desire to tread a different path than joining Scunthorpe’s steelworks, which was customary for many. The roots of his career in forestry took hold in 1978 when he joined a gang working in Laughton Forest, and he now embraces the role of a craftsperson for Forestry England.
