👮‍♀️🚨 Man and teens arrested over BB gun shootings on Lincolnshire border

A man and two teenagers were taken into custody after multiple reports of suspected BB gun firings on the Lincolnshire border in Newark.

Police had been investigating reports of a BB gun being fired by someone in a moving car since Saturday, June 24 in the Newark area. Officers out on patrol spotted a car driving along Bowbridge Road at around 2.50pm on Sunday, June 25.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite