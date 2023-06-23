💔 Heartless vandalism: Lincoln sculpture removed after constant damage
Being moved to a safer location
A sculpture on the St Barnabas HeART trail is being removed after it fell victim to vandalism five times in two weeks.
The HeART trail showcases 30 sculptures across Lincolnshire, each celebrating artists’ ‘Love for Lincolnshire’. Sian Bristow designed the balloon-themed Pass It On sculpture in the Cornhill Quarter, which has been sponsored by Lincoln-based business Distract.
