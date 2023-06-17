🥧🎖️King’s Birthday Honours: MBE for Lincolnshire’s ‘Mr Pork Pie’

Eight exceptional individuals from Lincolnshire are among those recognised in The King’s Birthday Honours list 2023 for their outstanding contributions to their fields.

This is the first Birthday Honours list since the coronation of King Charles III in May, and includes people who have contributed significant amounts of service to their local communities, and the country as a whole.

More than 1,000 recipients have been awarded for their contributions, including at least eight with connections to Lincolnshire. They are:

Daniel Fleming (Cleethorpes) Police Constable at Humberside Police – King’s Police Medal for distinguished service.

(Cleethorpes) Police Constable at Humberside Police – for distinguished service. Theresa Mary Ellerby (Grimsby), Director at The Children’s House in Stallingborough – MBE for services to education.

(Grimsby), Director at The Children’s House in Stallingborough – for services to education. Emma Elizabeth Fry/Bristow (Alford) – MBE for services to motor sport and women in sport.

(Alford) – for services to motor sport and women in sport. Stephen Philip Hallam , (Cranwell) formerly Managing Director of Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton Mowbray – MBE for services to the baking industry and to the community in Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

, (Cranwell) formerly Managing Director of Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton Mowbray – for services to the baking industry and to the community in Leicestershire and Lincolnshire. Steven Machin (Lincolnshire), formerly Head of Counter Terrorism at HM Prison Whitemoor – MBE for services to HM Prison and Probation Service.

(Lincolnshire), formerly Head of Counter Terrorism at HM Prison Whitemoor – for services to HM Prison and Probation Service. Penelope Jane Taylor , from Lincoln, Head of Newark College and Air and Space Institute – MBE for services to skills and employment in Newark and Sherwood.

, from Lincoln, Head of Newark College and Air and Space Institute – for services to skills and employment in Newark and Sherwood. Lawrence Langton (Scunthorpe), Forest Craftsperson for Forestry England – BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to forestry.

(Scunthorpe), Forest Craftsperson for Forestry England – for services to forestry. Dr Zoë Elena Leach (Bourne), lately Chief Executive Officer at the National Pig Association – OBE for services to the pig industry.

Read the full interviews with some of these remarkable individuals on MyLocal over the weekend.