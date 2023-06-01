Lincolnshire to get £1m funding to prevent Ukrainian homelessness

Lincolnshire councils have been given nearly £1 million by the UK government to support Ukrainian refugees.

The funding is part of the Homelessness Prevention Grant (specifically the Homes for Ukraine Scheme Support), aimed at securing accommodation for displaced Ukrainians. The total funding allocated to Lincolnshire amounts to £953,271. The district-by-district breakdown is as follows:

