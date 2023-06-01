Approval expected for 49 new homes in Sibsey

Plans for the construction of 49 new homes in Sibsey are expected to be approved by East Lindsey District Council next Thursday.

The applicant, Chestnut Homes, has submitted an application for reserved matters as part of the second phase of the larger Miller’s Walk development project, located off Main Road. While the proposal has faced opposition from the Sibsey Parish Council, ELDC officers have deemed the application acceptable and recommended it for approval.

