Defying the odds: Louth mum’s fight against cancer fuels Race for Life participation

She is making the most of the time she has

A resilient Lincolnshire mum who was given a terminal cancer prognosis in January last year is now calling on people to join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

Charlotte Graves, from South Reston near Louth, was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2018. She discovered a golf ball-sized lump under her left breast while pregnant with her son Charlie.

