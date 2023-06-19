Doctor faces two-month suspension after fight at Lincoln taxi station

Tribunal’s decision sends a clear message about unacceptable behaviour in the medical profession

A doctor who was working at Lincoln County Hospital has been handed a two-month suspension after kicking and punching a person.

Dr. Sari Sulaiman Khaled faced allegations of misconduct and a conviction related to assault and drink-driving offences. The incidents took place in March 2020, and the Medical Practitioners Tribunal heard the case in May.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.