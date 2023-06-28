Drug driver who killed Lincolnshire family in horrific crash jailed for over 10 years

“Without their presence in our lives, the world is a duller place for everyone”

A Norfolk man who took a cocktail of drugs and killed three people from a Lincolnshire family in a head-on collision has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

Aurelijus Cielevicius, 39, previously admitted three counts of death by dangerous driving after the collision on the A47 between Middleton and King’s Lynn on January, 15, 2023.

