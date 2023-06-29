Final recommendations for new Lincolnshire MP constituencies

Lincolnshire’s new parliamentary map: what the boundary changes mean

The Boundary Commission for England has published its final proposals for a major shake-up of Lincolnshire’s parliamentary constituencies.

The review will make significant changes across the country, with ten new constituencies created and many changed. The proposals for Lincolnshire remain similar to the ones previously revealed in November.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.