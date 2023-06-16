LED savings dimmed by soaring energy prices in South Kesteven

A South Kesteven District Council’s (SKDC) initiative to save energy and reduce costs through LED lighting has hit a stumbling block after escalating energy costs outpaced savings.

The report, due to be presented to the Finance and Economic Overview and Scrutiny Committee next Thursday, outlines the financial implications of upgrading the district’s streetlights to energy-efficient LED units.

According to the report, the transition to LED lighting was initially expected to result in significant energy savings. However, the sharp increase in energy costs has effectively nullified these savings.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.