Lincoln police launch murder investigation after man found dead
Swift police response leads to arrest in Lincoln murder case
Lincoln police have started a murder investigation following a distress call reporting an assault on Gaunt Street on Monday, 5 June. The call, received at 11.08pm, led to an immediate police response.
On arrival, officers discovered a 66-year-old man suffering from a suspected head injury. Despite the emergency services’ best efforts, the man tragically died at the scene. A swift response from officers led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man at 11.37pm in the vicinity. The suspect, currently in police custody, faces suspicion of murder.
