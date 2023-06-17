Lincoln stands united ❤️🌈: Counter-protest drowns out anti-trans activists
Lincolnshire’s LGBTQ+ community stands united against transphobia 🏳️🌈
In a powerful display of unity and acceptance, Lincoln’s LGBT community gathered in large numbers to counter-protest against a group of transphobic activists. The counter-protest was organised in response to the activists’ planned demonstration against Primark’s support for Pride Month.
Councillor Natasha Chapman, along with several other LGBT activists, orchestrated the counter-protest within a mere two days. Despite intermittent rain, over 200 attendees joined the rally, creating an atmosphere of positivity and demonstrating Lincoln’s commitment to being an inclusive and diverse city.
