Oil firm withdraws from North Kelsey planning appeal
A Respite for North Kelsey or Just a Pause?
Egdon Resources has withdrawn its planning appeal over the refusal of planning consent for exploratory drilling at North Kelsey.
The decision follows recent correspondence with the Planning Inspector, who considered the lateral borehole included in the latest application as new development, falling outside the original boundary of the 2014 planning consent. The appeal was due to be heard on June 14 and 15, 2023.
