🐱🎉 Purr-fect baby shower for pregnant Lincoln cat goes viral

A pet owner from Lincoln was feline in the mood to celebrate with a baby shower for her pregnant cat which went viral with over 1.4 million views on Instagram.

Louisa O’Brien, 21, says she “had a blast” throwing the party for her domestic shorthair cat Cleo. She treated Cleo to a champagne glass of milk and showered her with presents like treats, food and toys for the kittens.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite