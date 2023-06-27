RAF Scampton migrant camp would ‘risk our peace and prosperity’

A motion to halt asylum seeker housing plans and demand stronger action from councils and MPs was passionately discussed during a meeting of West Lindsey District Council’s Full Council on Monday.

Leading the motion, Liberal Democrat Councillor Sabastian Hague emphasised the need for future decisions regarding the site to be based on evidence and involve community consultation. He stated at the meeting: “The government has overlooked consultation with the WLDC.”

