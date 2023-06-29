Reassurance for Lincolnshire parents after nationwide school safety concerns

Lincolnshire County Council says its schools don’t have any major maintenance problems after a national report found thousands of students are being taught in unsafe or ageing buildings.

The National Audit Office (NAO) document estimates that around 700,000 pupils across England are being taught in buildings which require major repairs. More than a third of all English school buildings had passed their initial design life.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.