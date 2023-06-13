Road to the future: North Hykeham Relief Road plans stir public interest

The latest plans for the North Hykeham Relief Road have been put to the public, with a series of information events allowing local residents to voice their concerns and hopes.

The events, organised by Lincolnshire County Council, have drawn a mix of reactions from the community, highlighting the complexity of the project. The North Hykeham Relief Road would be a five-mile long dual carriageway road linking the A46 Pennells Roundabout to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass at the A15 Sleaford Roundabout.

