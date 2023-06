An unexpected find for police and firefighters

An early morning fire in a block flats in Skegness revealed an unexpected find for police and firefighters: a cannabis grow containing 30-50 plants.

The fire also engulfed the mini-market located beneath the flats. Responding to the 3.11am call on Tuesday, June 6, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews tackled the blaze on Roman Bank.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite