Skegness villagers keep up fight against caravan park plans

Hogsthorpe has seen off several plans already

Plans for a new caravan park near Skegness appear to be on track for approval from East Lindsey District Council despite continuous local opposition.

The council’s Planning Committee has been given a recommendation to approve proposals for the placement of 11 touring caravans and two static caravans at Ivy Lodge, Hogsthorpe.

The plans also include storage patches for an additional 30 touring caravans. However, residents maintain that the village is not suitable for such a development.

Rachel Hooper, of Mill Lane, voiced her concerns to the council, writing: “I strongly feel that our village is not a holiday village and therefore does not need any more caravans.”

Mrs Hooper also said she was worried about potential traffic issues, noting that the village roads were originally built for farm vehicles, not an influx of tourists.

“I’m also concerned about caravan accommodation being a cheaper answer to the lack of affordable housing stock which then has a knock-on effect to the local amenities such as health care, education, utilities supply and wear and tear on highways,” she continued.

“I think the local council, and especially the Planning Committee, need to pause and really listen to what the local people think about how our village should be developed going forward.

“We live in a stunning countryside and do not want it to be blotted with tin can caravans in every direction, planning for space is just as important for the well-being of society.”

Mary Banks, also of Mill Lane, shared Mrs Hooper’s thoughts, believing that the proposed development will strain local infrastructure even further.

She wrote: “There is not sufficient cover from doctors, hospitals or ambulance services to cover any extra people, especially during the holiday seasons.

“All these services are overstretched at present. This site will bring little to no benefit to the village.”

Earlier this year, a similar proposal to site six static caravans at a site off Sea Lane garnered over 700 objections from residents who argued it wasn’t an appropriate development for the village.

Due to controversy, developers withdrew larger plans for 108 and 65 caravans from the council’s planning website and submitted a much smaller proposal.

However, many residents worried that it paved the way for future extensions.

