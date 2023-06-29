Ten months to save the Deepings Leisure Centre from demolition

Lincolnshire County Council is hoping to find a third party to takeover the closed Deepings Leisure Centre within the next year – or it is likely to be knocked down.

Council leaders are eager to see a decision on the site by the summer term of 2024 – around April – though have acknowledged that timelines could change. They recently gave the go-ahead to allow a third-party takeover of the site, which has been closed since 2021 due to health and safety concerns.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.