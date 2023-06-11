🪦Witness digs up memories of remarkable buried alive stunt

Reliving a day like no other in Skegness

A woman has recounted her experience of witnessing a remarkable act of being buried alive in a coffin in Skegness for charity over 50 years ago. Emma Smith attempted the feat of endurance at a local amusement park and completed a jaw-dropping 101 days buried alive in around September 1968.

As she emerged from the depths, a crowd was waiting for her. Her record of 101 days remained unbroken until 1981.

