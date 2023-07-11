Alek Yerbury – From Australian roots to leading the Lincolnshire far-right
The Hitler-lookalike who speaks in front of a white supremacist flag
Far-right poster boy Alek Yerbury is becoming a familiar face in Lincolnshire.
Previously affiliated with the fascist Patriotic Alternative group, the 27-year-old now leads his own faction – National Support Detachment – and described asylum seekers as “vermin” during his Lincoln rally on Saturday.
His group have been accused of exploiting fears over the Home Office’s plan to transform RAF Scampton into an asylum centre.
Yerbury’s extreme politics and likeness to Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler have divided residents of both Scampton and Lincoln (although he’s labelled this comparison “intentionally ludicrous”.)
Several members of his faction gathered in a local pub ahead of his group’s Lincoln rally last Saturday (July 8), and Yerbury agreed to answer questions on how he became the leader of a far-right movement.
Personal life and career
Yerbury, a British citizen, was born in Australia where he spent the first 19 years of his life before he ultimately returned to his home country in 2015.
“There were a lot of things that were really nice about living there, but to me, it never really felt like home,” he said.
“Having been here [the UK] quite a lot in my youth, it’s always just felt like home, it felt like I had a connection here as this literally is the land of my father’s.
“Now that I actually live here, I don’t ever want to leave.”
Following nearly six years in the British Army, he chose to relocate to his current residence in Leeds, a place he remembered fondly from his time in the north.
While attempting to reminisce about his glory days in the 5th Battalion, the interview was briefly interrupted by his right-hand man Scott Pittsy, who yelled “Scum” at a rival protester passing by.
Yerbury proudly reminisced about his time in the army and how he fondly remembered the “camaraderie”. However, he has been reticent about his family ties and personal life.
Political history
Frustrated by the political landscape under the Conservative government, Yerbury decided to leave the army and became a prominent public speaker for Patriotic Alternative.
“One of my main reasons for leaving the army was because I was extremely unhappy with the political decisions being made. I was extremely unhappy with the way the country and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) were being run and I made no secret of that when I put my notice in,” the 27-year-old said.
“So having complained about these problems for so many years I thought I would take what I had and do something about it.”
He joined Patriotic Alternative but parted ways a year later to create his own group, believing his strategies would bring better results.
“There were things that were productive, there were things that worked, there were things that didn’t go well. But, I feel that now, the things we are doing are more effective,” he said.
“What we need to do is to try and get out of the fringes of politics and I think more effort needs to be made to take our ideas and actually connect with mainstream people.”
Over the last few months, Yerbury has identified Trade Unions as his group’s biggest opponent. The Lincoln Trades Union Council’s (TUC) has repeatedly organised counter-protests to his events.
“A lot of people believe that the reason Trade Unions despise nationalists, people like me, is because of the difference in ideology,” he said.
“I think the real reason why they despise people like me is because what we offer is to represent the ordinary working man politically but we don’t charge money to do it.
“We offer them a way to actually have a voice and get what they want without having to put their money into a front organisation.”
RAF Scampton
Yerbury’s ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign initially made waves in Lincolnshire when he and the Patriotic Alternative stoked racial tensions during a Skegness march in February.
Protesters held signs reading “No more refugees” and “Close the borders” as they marched through the town.
Since then, he has redirected his focus towards the Home Office’s plans for RAF Scampton.
Far-right groups have also attempted to capitalise on a reported rape in Skegness Tower Gardens last month. Saad Gomaa, 33, of County Hotel, is charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman shortly on June 9 and will appear in court later this month.
Yerbury said: “I think it has to be pointed out that what we’re doing here in Lincolnshire, yes we’re talking about RAF Scampton, but we’re talking about within the context of a wider national problem.
“We’re concerned about the way that things like the grave and the planned heritage centre are being destroyed to turn it into an asylum camp.
“What is most important for us is the welfare of the people that live there, we don’t want to see more incidents like what’s happened in Skegness with a man alleged with rape.
“We will talk about the heritage but it’s not as important as the actual well-being of the people that live there.”
Despite Yerbury’s insistence on his respect for the 617 Squadron, his hairstyle and outfits’ resemblance to the Nazi Party leader has been sending mixed signals.
In response, he said: “Anyone who actually served in the 617 Squadron would have shown up in a suit and tie and would have combed their hair for such an occasion.”
The Lincoln rally
During his speech at the city centre rally, he spoke with a white supremacist flag held aloft behind, with colours strikingly similar to the Nazi swastika flag.
Yerbury had assured us there would be no violence, even in response to the counter-protest by The Lincoln TUC and Lincolnshire Stand Up To Racism.
He claimed: “We will try and avoid causing any issues, especially as I understood there is a family event in the Cornhill.”
Despite police efforts, members of the nationalist group confronted the Lincoln TUC at the Stonebow in the city centre.
One was arrested for using language considered threatening and abusive, deemed likely to incite harassment.
At the same time, Yerbury could also be heard from a distance shouting “Get a job you lazy grifters” while standing on a public bench.
Richard Blackwell, 56, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court just two days, entering a not-guilty plea. He has been released on unconditional bail, and a provisional trial has been set for October 2.
Tomorrow (Wednesday), West Lindsey District Council will face a crucial permission hearing in the High Court, which will decide whether their case against the Home Office can proceed to a full judicial review.
The Australian-born Yerbury expressed the hope that those in charge of the decision-making process would consider the demonstrations the asylum centre plans are causing and finally put a stop to them.
“We really want to communicate the fact that there is active opposition to what is going on at RAF Scampton and similar places across the country,” he added.
“We want to start showing people that they mustn’t live in fear and they actually have the ability to speak out on these issues. What we’re hoping is that those people that make that decision will see what unfolds today and see what they have to contend with if they continue with their plans.”
Further action from the group is being planned outside RAF Scampton between August 11 and 13. This is when the first wave of asylum seekers is expected to start arriving.