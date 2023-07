Officers were shocked at the reckless behaviour

A Lincolnshire Police inspector has lambasted the “deplorable behaviour” witnessed on the A1 dual carriageway in Grantham at the weekend, calling it “beyond stupidity”.

A passenger was seen audaciously leaning out of the moving car, travelling at around 60mph, to ‘clean’ an adjacent vehicle as “banter”.

