Boston promises four-day Christmas extravaganza

Boston’s leaders are hinting at what a much-improved festive season might look like this year, as they aim to take Lincolnshire’s Christmas crown.

The town’s festive efforts have been criticised in the past, with backlash over the lack of Christmas lights and a £20,000 artificial tree branded a “disgrace” and “rubbish”. However, with the end of Lincoln’s Christmas market, Boston is hoping to make this festive season a success.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.