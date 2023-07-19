Council backs closure of Grantham mental health unit
Committee endorses shift towards community-based mental health care
The Health Scrutiny Committee of Lincolnshire County Council has given its backing to the closure of Grantham’s Ashley House.
Health bosses plan to broaden the community rehabilitation service across the county. During the COVID pandemic, the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) temporarily shut down Ashley House.
