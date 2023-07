Supporting some of Lincolnshire’s most vulnerable young people

Plans to build a new 28-bed children’s home on the edge of Sleaford have been given the green light.

Members of Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning & Regulation Committee unanimously endorsed the facility, which is set to be located on Bonemill Lane, during a meeting on Monday.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite