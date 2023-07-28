Heartbroken Lincoln girl looking for missing duck who thinks she’s her mum

A Lincoln family is appealing for help to find their missing pet duck, which is cherished by six-year-old Ruby Stark.

Ian, a black Swedish duck, unexpectedly became part of the Stark family, imprinting on young Ruby who she believes is her mother. Ian (who is actually female) suddenly vanished on July 19, 2023 after unexpectedly flying over a garden bush.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite