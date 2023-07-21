Join the fight: Lincolnshire councillors urge public to save railway ticket offices

Lincolnshire councillors are urging the public to sign a petition against the closure of railway station ticket offices in the county.

The Rail Delivery Group is proposing to close the majority of ticket officers and move staff onto platforms instead. South Kesteven District Councillor Charmaine Morgan and North Kesteven District Councillor Marianne Overton are among the local leaders nationwide who have criticised the proposed closures of Grantham and Sleaford Railway Station ticket offices.

