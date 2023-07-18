Lincolnshire Chihuahua and pigeon’s extraordinary petshop friendship

A pet-obsessed woman from Louth spends thousands of pounds pampering her pets including a fashionista dog and pigeon who have formed an unlikely friendship.

Meggy Johnson is the owner of the Potty About Pets store. Her passion for pets started with a snail at the age of just two and it has grown beyond what anyone could ever have imagined.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite