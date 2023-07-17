Lincolnshire Coastal Highway: Skegness Relief Road project put on hold

Plans for a Skegness Relief Road have been shelved after council officers said the project would be unlikely to attract enough third-party funding for a bid to the Department for Transport.

Councillors were informed of the decision in a report presented before Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways Transport Scrutiny Committee on Monday. The Skegness Relief Road project was part of the Lincolnshire Coastal Highway (LCH) and was estimated to cost between £180 – £210m based on 2022 prices. However, the council has warned that these costs could increase in the future.

