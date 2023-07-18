Lincolnshire victim’s ordeal sheds light on anti-social behaviour reviews
Harrowing experience triggers review
A Lincolnshire resident was made ill by constant disturbance from a noisy neighbour, a report into anti-social behaviour has revealed.
The verbal abuse and persistent noise led to significant mental and physical health problems, and instilled fear in their children. They even resorted to sleeping on the sofa. This is one case being presented to Lincolnshire County Council’s Public Protection and Communities Scrutiny Committee next Tuesday.
